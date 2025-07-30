All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin misinterpreted Trump's patience – US State Department

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 30 July 2025, 01:42
Kremlin misinterpreted Trump's patience – US State Department
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The Department of State has stated that the Kremlin has misinterpreted the patience of US President Donald Trump, but the "time for misinterpretation is now over".

Source: Ukrinform citing US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Quote: "He [Trump] has been patient, and that may have been misinterpreted by some people. And I think the time for misinterpretation is now over."

Advertisement:

Details: Bruce reiterated that Trump had spoken about the introduction of sanctions, including secondary sanctions, "as certain countries are benefitting from buying Russian oil".

She noted that Trump has the authority to introduce such restrictions and this decision depends on him.

Quote: "Well, clearly, President Trump has proven that he should be taken seriously because he's a serious man. And we've seen the results of that around the world."

Previously: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump is losing patience and willingness to continue for Russia to take steps that would lead to an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump announced that his new deadline for Russia to end hostilities against Ukraine is 10 days, starting on Tuesday 29 July.

Background

  • On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's new deadline for Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSARussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian MPs to vote to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
All News
Trump
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
Ukraine's foreign minister on Trump cutting deadline for Putin: We value his clarity and strength
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
08:44
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:30
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
07:45
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:08
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
04:58
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
03:10
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: