Kremlin misinterpreted Trump's patience – US State Department

The Department of State has stated that the Kremlin has misinterpreted the patience of US President Donald Trump, but the "time for misinterpretation is now over".

Source: Ukrinform citing US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Quote: "He [Trump] has been patient, and that may have been misinterpreted by some people. And I think the time for misinterpretation is now over."

Advertisement:

Details: Bruce reiterated that Trump had spoken about the introduction of sanctions, including secondary sanctions, "as certain countries are benefitting from buying Russian oil".

She noted that Trump has the authority to introduce such restrictions and this decision depends on him.

Quote: "Well, clearly, President Trump has proven that he should be taken seriously because he's a serious man. And we've seen the results of that around the world."

Previously: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump is losing patience and willingness to continue for Russia to take steps that would lead to an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump announced that his new deadline for Russia to end hostilities against Ukraine is 10 days, starting on Tuesday 29 July.

Background:

On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's new deadline for Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!