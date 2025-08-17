Russians have occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory over past 1,000 days – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the Russians have occupied less than one per cent of Ukraine's territory over the past 1,010 days of the full-scale war.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "From 12 November 2022 (108,651 sq km occupied then) to today (114,493 sq km), the enemy has captured 5,842 sq km of Ukrainian territory. This amounts to 0.96781% of the total area of the Ukrainian state within its internationally recognised borders."

Advertisement:

Details: DeepState explained that the Russians had achieved significant gains in the first days of the full-scale invasion. However, a large part of the territory was retaken thanks to offensive operations in Ukraine's north and in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

"The enemy continued active offensive operations after 12 November 2022, which, with minor breaks, are still ongoing," DeepState stated.

Previously: US President Donald Trump reposted a message from another Truth Social user that claimed Ukraine must be prepared to cede part of its territory to Russia, otherwise it will lose even more later.

On 17 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations with Russia on ending the war must take the current line of contact into account and that he is only prepared to discuss territorial issues with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin at a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting.

Background:

Trump announced after the Alaska summit that he had reached an agreement with Putin for a "land swap" between Ukraine and Russia and that "Zelenskyy has to agree".

According to Bloomberg, Trump informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Putin is still demanding that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, but is prepared to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Zelenskyy has rejected this demand.

On 17 August, Reuters published the demands for ending the war that Putin put forward during his meeting with Trump in Alaska.

On 18 August, Trump, Zelenskyy and several European leaders will meet at the White House.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!