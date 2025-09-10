All Sections
Russian propaganda tries to shift blame onto Ukraine for drones over Poland

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 September 2025, 10:42
Russian fake news. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian propaganda is attempting to deny Moscow's responsibility for drones entering Polish airspace and instead blame Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has warned.

Source: Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation 

Details: The centre reported that Russian propaganda outlets have launched a disinformation campaign, spreading claims that the incident was a "deliberate provocation by Ukraine and some European elites" aimed at dragging NATO into a direct confrontation with Russia.

Russian sources are also disseminating false narratives that Ukraine supposedly directed Russian UAVs into Polish territory using electronic warfare systems.

"Such statements are not true and are a typical tactic of Russian propaganda, which tries to justify all its crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine," the centre stated.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by drones overnight, stating that it was an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.
  • At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.
  • Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.
  • A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".
  • Poland's Operational Command officially confirmed the violation of the country's airspace and urged people to stay at home until the military operation was over. It was reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.
  • Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, stated that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.

