Bloody packages with animals' eyes inside: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announces new acts of intimidation of Ukrainian diplomatic missions

European PravdaFriday, 2 December 2022, 11:59
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported on the continuation of a targeted campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad.

This is stated by Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, European Pravda reports.

The official stated that Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive threats. After the terrorist attack in Spain, bloodied packages arrived at the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, the consulates general in Naples and Kraków, as well as the consulate in Brno. There were animal eyes in the packages, and the packages themselves were soaked in a liquid of a typical colour, smelling accordingly.

Nikolenko noted that Ukraine’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs "is studying the meaning of this message."

In addition, the entrance to the ambassador's residence in the Vatican was vandalised, and the embassy in Kazakhstan received a report saying the building was ostensibly mined, which was later retracted.

The embassy in the US received a letter with a photocopy of an article criticising Ukraine, but, like most other envelopes, this letter arrived simultaneously with others from the territory of the same European country.

"We have reason to believe that there is a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of embassies and consulates of Ukraine," said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister.

He added that, being unable to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, "they are trying to intimidate us."

"However, I can say right away that these attempts are futile. We will continue to work effectively for Ukraine's victory," Kuleba assured.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs added that Ukrainian diplomats would continue to successfully work on strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and providing Ukrainians with the necessary power equipment to get through the winter.

The Ukrainian side cooperates with the law enforcement officers in foreign countries to investigate all cases of threats, identify the persons involved and bring them to justice.

By Kuleba’s order, all Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been placed under toughened security measures.

"We call on foreign governments to guarantee maximum protection of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," Oleh Nikolenko said.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 30 November, a Ukrainian embassy worker in Madrid suffered light injuries as a result of the explosion of a package on the premises of the diplomatic institution, which was sent to the ambassador. Spain preliminarily classified the incident as a terrorist attack. 

On Thursday, 1 December, Dmytro Kuleba reported that, in addition to the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain, three more Ukrainian diplomatic institutions received threatening letters.

