Russians attack Avdiivka, killing four civilians

On Monday, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Avdiivka, as a result of which four people who were in a shelter were killed.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration

Quote: "Four middle-aged people (all civilians) were killed this morning by an airstrike on Avdiivka.

At the time of the missile strike, people were in a shelter set up in a railway hospital that has been closed for a long time.

This [report] is preliminary. Unfortunately, there may be more victims."

Details: The victims were two men and two women who were hiding in the bomb shelter.

Barabash is insisting on the evacuation of all civilians from the city.

Background:

At the end of March, Barabash reported that the infrastructure of Avdiiivka in Donetsk Oblast was completely destroyed due to shelling by the Russian occupiers; not a single surviving building remained in the city, and 80% of the housing stock was destroyed.

Serhii Teliatytskyi, the head of the Joint Centre of the Defence Forces on the Tavria front, said they would try to evacuate the entire civilian population from the city.

Barabash doubts that the complete evacuation of the civilian population from Avdiivka is possible.

