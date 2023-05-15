Russians attack Avdiivka, killing four civilians
On Monday, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Avdiivka, as a result of which four people who were in a shelter were killed.
Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration
Quote: "Four middle-aged people (all civilians) were killed this morning by an airstrike on Avdiivka.
At the time of the missile strike, people were in a shelter set up in a railway hospital that has been closed for a long time.
This [report] is preliminary. Unfortunately, there may be more victims."
Details: The victims were two men and two women who were hiding in the bomb shelter.
Barabash is insisting on the evacuation of all civilians from the city.
Background:
- At the end of March, Barabash reported that the infrastructure of Avdiiivka in Donetsk Oblast was completely destroyed due to shelling by the Russian occupiers; not a single surviving building remained in the city, and 80% of the housing stock was destroyed.
- Serhii Teliatytskyi, the head of the Joint Centre of the Defence Forces on the Tavria front, said they would try to evacuate the entire civilian population from the city.
- Barabash doubts that the complete evacuation of the civilian population from Avdiivka is possible.
