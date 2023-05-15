All Sections
Alona MazurenkoMonday, 15 May 2023, 12:12
Russians attack Avdiivka, killing four civilians
Avdiivka. Barabash's photo

On Monday, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Avdiivka, as a result of which four people who were in a shelter were killed.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration 

Quote: "Four middle-aged people (all civilians) were killed this morning by an airstrike on Avdiivka.

At the time of the missile strike, people were in a shelter set up in a railway hospital that has been closed for a long time.

This [report] is preliminary. Unfortunately, there may be more victims."

Details: The victims were two men and two women who were hiding in the bomb shelter.

Barabash is insisting on the evacuation of all civilians from the city.

 
  

Background:

  • At the end of March, Barabash reported that the infrastructure of Avdiiivka in Donetsk Oblast was completely destroyed due to shelling by the Russian occupiers; not a single surviving building remained in the city, and 80% of the housing stock was destroyed.
  • Barabash doubts that the complete evacuation of the civilian population from Avdiivka is possible.

