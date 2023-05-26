All Sections
Russians used Shahed drones to attack Merefa and Izium in Kharkiv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 26 May 2023, 09:31
Russians used Shahed drones to attack Merefa and Izium in Kharkiv Oblast
The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv Oblast, photo by Oleh Syniehubov

The Russian army attacked the cities of Merefa and Izium in Kharkiv Oblast with Shahed attack drones on the night of 25-26 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the city of Merefa in the Kharkiv district and the city of Izium last night using Shahed drones.

A civil enterprise has been damaged in Merefa; a fire broke out.

A building of an educational institution and a garage with agricultural machinery have been damaged in Izium, and fires broke out.

Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties as a result of the night strikes with Shaheds."

Details: Russian social media reports that a local oil refinery is "on fire" in Merefa after night strikes by the Russian Armed Forces

Overnight, Russia launched a total of 17 missiles of various types and 31 attack drones. Ukraine’s air defence downed 10 cruise missiles, 23 Shahed drones.

In Dnipro, extensive damage was caused; in Kyiv, a shopping centre and a private house have been damaged by missile fragments; in Kyiv Oblast, seven private houses have been damaged by missile debris.

Advertisement: