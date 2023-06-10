Destruction of Kakhovka power plant: 29 people missing in Kherson Oblast

29 people are considered missing as a result of Russia blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: As of 20:30, 46 settlements in Kherson Oblast are flooded, 32 of them in Ukrainian-controlled areas. 2,699 people have been evacuated, and 29 people are considered missing.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, 31 settlements are flooded and 982 people have been evacuated.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 4 people have died and 27 people were still missing in Kherson Oblast as of noon on 10 June following Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.

Background:

On the night of 5-6 June, Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. Ukrhydroenergo, the national regulator, said the reservoir was expected to be drained within the next four days. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP caused an environmental disaster. Water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas began. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

