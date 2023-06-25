All Sections
Russians implement new method of passportization in flooded parts of Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 03:50
Photo Maxar

Russian occupation troops are forcing owners of flooded buildings in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Invaders are using the difficult situation of residents of flooded settlements in temporarily occupied areas of Kherson Oblast to force them to obtain passports of the Russian Federation."

Details: The occupation administration issues so-called "housing certificates" and makes social payments for the purchase of residential property only to those affected residents of the occupied territory who have obtained Russian citizenship.

Others require that they make an application for a Russian passport and only then promise to consider the issue of assistance.

Earlier: The Russians are blocking hundreds of people from evacuating from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam.

Background: 

  • On the night of 5-6 June, the Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka HPP, destroying the turbine hall and dam. The plant is damaged beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
  • The explosion at the Kakhovka HPP caused an environmental disaster. Water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and evacuations began. The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam caused problems with water supply to the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that the recent Russian-created disaster at the Kakhovka HPP would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory, and neither has it increased the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

