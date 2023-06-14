Russians block evacuation from occupied parts of Kherson Oblast

The Russians are blocking hundreds of people from evacuating from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center reports that Russian occupiers have imposed a 20-day quarantine, which complicates access to the town of Oleshky. The Center is citing the reports from those who managed to evacuate from the disaster area to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The Russians do not allow people to leave the town if they do not hold a Russian passport. The passport can be issued only in the occupied city of Skadovsk, which is currently impossible to get to.

The National Resistance Center reports cases of occupiers shooting at people attempting to evacuate. Russian soldiers are patrolling the city on boats, ignoring people and animals drowning or sitting on the roofs.

"According to information received from a resistance network in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupying administration headed by Vladimir Saldo is deliberately misleading the population about the aftermath of the Kakhovka HPP dam explosion and is not conducting mass evacuation," the statement said.

Background:

Three people have died due to flooding in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP.

On the night of 5-6 June, the Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka HPP, destroying the turbine hall and dam. The plant is damaged beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The explosion of the Kakhovka HPP caused an environmental disaster. Water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and evacuations began. The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam caused problems with water supply to the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that the recent Russian-created disaster at the Kakhovka HPP would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory, and neither has it increased the chances of the occupiers to stay on this land.

