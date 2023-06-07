All Sections
Russians blew up Kakhovka power plant on Putin’s orders, water level was raised just before explosion – Ukrainian official

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 15:05
Oleksii Danilov, photo by Radio Svoboda

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that Russian forces deliberately blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on orders from the Kremlin.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on air during Radio Svoboda’s (Radio Liberty’s) segment Svoboda Ranok (Liberty Morning)

Quote from Danilov: "Russian terrorists blew up the dam using explosives they planted way ahead of time, in September or October of last year, most likely on orders from Moscow. All of this happened yesterday.

The Kremlin, and Putin’s office specifically, issued the order to carry out this act of terrorism. Orders like this aren’t normally issued at lower levels. This isn’t the level of a battalion or a division, or even [Russian Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu’s level."

Details: According to Danilov, Russian forces raised the water level at the Kakhovka HPP just before the explosion, given that they controlled the power plant.

The NSDC Secretary said the Russians blew up the power plant because they were expecting Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Quote from Danilov: "They are expecting our counteroffensive. They raised the [water] level to the highest level possible. It was 18.16 metres, and they raised it to over 19 metres. They deliberately accumulated [water] so that the explosion would cause more damage."

Details: Danilov added that although the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP could affect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the situation will be stable over the next four months.

Background:

