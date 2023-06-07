All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians blew up Kakhovka power plant on Putin’s orders, water level was raised just before explosion – Ukrainian official

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 15:05
Russians blew up Kakhovka power plant on Putin’s orders, water level was raised just before explosion – Ukrainian official
Oleksii Danilov, photo by Radio Svoboda

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that Russian forces deliberately blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on orders from the Kremlin.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on air during Radio Svoboda’s (Radio Liberty’s) segment Svoboda Ranok (Liberty Morning)

Quote from Danilov: "Russian terrorists blew up the dam using explosives they planted way ahead of time, in September or October of last year, most likely on orders from Moscow. All of this happened yesterday.

Advertisement:

The Kremlin, and Putin’s office specifically, issued the order to carry out this act of terrorism. Orders like this aren’t normally issued at lower levels. This isn’t the level of a battalion or a division, or even [Russian Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu’s level."

Details: According to Danilov, Russian forces raised the water level at the Kakhovka HPP just before the explosion, given that they controlled the power plant.

The NSDC Secretary said the Russians blew up the power plant because they were expecting Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Quote from Danilov: "They are expecting our counteroffensive. They raised the [water] level to the highest level possible. It was 18.16 metres, and they raised it to over 19 metres. They deliberately accumulated [water] so that the explosion would cause more damage."

Details: Danilov added that although the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP could affect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the situation will be stable over the next four months.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: