Drunken Russian soldiers block all evacuation routes from Kozachi Laheri village

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 18:58
Russian invaders in the occupied village of Kozachi Laheri, Kherson Oblast, blocked all possible ways out of the town and prohibited evacuation despite the area being flooded due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 7 June

Quote: "The Russian Federation does not care about the problems of the local population in the occupied territories and is capable of any crimes and large-scale destruction. 

For example, after Russian terrorists blew up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, residents of the village of Kozachi Laheri, who found themselves in the flood zone, could not wait for help from the occupying so-called authorities and tried to leave the partially flooded settlement on their own. 

However, Russian soldiers in a state of intoxication blocked all possible ways out of the town and forbade evacuation."

Details: In addition, occupiers in the town of Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast, are forcing the owners of two-storey houses out of their homes and settling in them themselves. 

The invaders set up firing positions on the roofs of these buildings.

Previously: Ukrainian soldiers filmed a video from a drone showing some people who tried to save themselves at the top of a flooded building in Kherson Oblast. The woman and two children had been there for over 24 hours, but the Russians had still not evacuated them from occupied Oleshky.

The Ukrainian authorities are looking for ways to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Background: 

