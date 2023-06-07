Drunken Russian soldiers block all evacuation routes from Kozachi Laheri village
Russian invaders in the occupied village of Kozachi Laheri, Kherson Oblast, blocked all possible ways out of the town and prohibited evacuation despite the area being flooded due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 7 June
Quote: "The Russian Federation does not care about the problems of the local population in the occupied territories and is capable of any crimes and large-scale destruction.
For example, after Russian terrorists blew up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, residents of the village of Kozachi Laheri, who found themselves in the flood zone, could not wait for help from the occupying so-called authorities and tried to leave the partially flooded settlement on their own.
However, Russian soldiers in a state of intoxication blocked all possible ways out of the town and forbade evacuation."
Details: In addition, occupiers in the town of Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast, are forcing the owners of two-storey houses out of their homes and settling in them themselves.
The invaders set up firing positions on the roofs of these buildings.
Previously: Ukrainian soldiers filmed a video from a drone showing some people who tried to save themselves at the top of a flooded building in Kherson Oblast. The woman and two children had been there for over 24 hours, but the Russians had still not evacuated them from occupied Oleshky.
The Ukrainian authorities are looking for ways to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. Shallowing of the Kakhovka water reservoir poses a threat for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- Destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an ecological catastrophe. Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. At least 150 tonnes of machine oil has spilled into the Dnipro River due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), there are also problems with drinking water supply in the towns of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.
- One week before the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up, Russian authorities authorised the non-investigation of accidents at hazardous facilities that occurred because of "military operations" and terrorist attacks.
- Early reports indicate that the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up by the 205th Separate Cossack Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian armed forces.
- Russia has accused Ukraine of blowing up the Kakhovka HPP. Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said that Ukraine was not involved in blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
- Ukrainian prosecutors are looking into the crimes of ecocide and violation of the customs of war in Kherson Oblast, where the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was blown up.
