All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


United Nothing: protest is held near UN Office in Kyiv

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 June 2023, 10:14
United Nothing: protest is held near UN Office in Kyiv
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Around a hundred people gathered in front of the UN Office in Kyiv on the morning of 8 June to protest.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda correspondent at the scene

Details: The protesters chanted, "Shame on you!" and "Get Russia out of the UN". They also threw books written in Russian at the entrance to the UN Office.

 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA
 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

People hold banners with inscriptions in English and Ukrainian: "Russia is a terrorist state", "UN, the blood is on your hands", "Russian is the language of violence", "Stop ecocide", "Terrorists have no place in the UN", "United Nothing", "Silence is support for terrorism".

Advertisement:
 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA
 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The action is taking place peacefully; there have been no clashes so far, and law enforcement officers are present at the scene.

 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers. The president added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross, should immediately join in evacuating people from flooded cities and villages, particularly in the temporarily occupied territory, where Ukrainian military and emergency workers cannot get a y access for now.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background: 

 Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: