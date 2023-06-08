United Nothing: protest is held near UN Office in Kyiv
Around a hundred people gathered in front of the UN Office in Kyiv on the morning of 8 June to protest.
Source: Ukrainian Pravda correspondent at the scene
Details: The protesters chanted, "Shame on you!" and "Get Russia out of the UN". They also threw books written in Russian at the entrance to the UN Office.
People hold banners with inscriptions in English and Ukrainian: "Russia is a terrorist state", "UN, the blood is on your hands", "Russian is the language of violence", "Stop ecocide", "Terrorists have no place in the UN", "United Nothing", "Silence is support for terrorism".
The action is taking place peacefully; there have been no clashes so far, and law enforcement officers are present at the scene.
Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers. The president added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross, should immediately join in evacuating people from flooded cities and villages, particularly in the temporarily occupied territory, where Ukrainian military and emergency workers cannot get a y access for now.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair.
- Destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an environmental catastrophe. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuation of local residents from dangerous areas has begun. The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP caused by Russia would neither stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.
