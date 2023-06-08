All Sections
United Nothing: protest is held near UN Office in Kyiv

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 June 2023, 10:14
United Nothing: protest is held near UN Office in Kyiv
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Around a hundred people gathered in front of the UN Office in Kyiv on the morning of 8 June to protest.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda correspondent at the scene

Details: The protesters chanted, "Shame on you!" and "Get Russia out of the UN". They also threw books written in Russian at the entrance to the UN Office.

PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA
 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

People hold banners with inscriptions in English and Ukrainian: "Russia is a terrorist state", "UN, the blood is on your hands", "Russian is the language of violence", "Stop ecocide", "Terrorists have no place in the UN", "United Nothing", "Silence is support for terrorism".

 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA
 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The action is taking place peacefully; there have been no clashes so far, and law enforcement officers are present at the scene.

 
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers. The president added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross, should immediately join in evacuating people from flooded cities and villages, particularly in the temporarily occupied territory, where Ukrainian military and emergency workers cannot get a y access for now.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background: 

 Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

