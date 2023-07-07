Interior Ministry shows video of first minutes after missile attack on Lviv
Friday, 7 July 2023, 03:48
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has released a video showing the first minutes after the night attack on Lviv on the night of 5-6 July.
Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "These are the first minutes after Russian terrorists' missile attack on Lviv."
Background:
- The Russians fired missiles at Lviv overnight on 5-6 July, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, and one missile hit a multi-storey residential building.
- The Air Force reported that it had shot down 7 out of 10 Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russians.
- Previously, it was reported that seven people had been killed.
- The death toll from the missile strike has risen to 10.
