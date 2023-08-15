Russian large-scale missile attack on 7 Ukrainian oblasts: 3 killed, fires, much destruction

The Russians launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine in the early morning of 15 August. Their missiles hit an industrial facility in Lutsk (three people were killed), residential buildings in Lviv, and an industrial facility in Dnipro (a fire broke out, and two people were injured), and explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Smila, Cherkasy Oblast.

Source: information from Oblast Military Administrations as of the morning of 15 August

Details: Russian occupiers fired a total of 28 air- and sea-launched missiles at Ukraine at around 04:00 on 15 August, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Air defence forces responded to an attack in Volyn Oblast while a nighttime air-raid warning was in place. One Russian missile hit an industrial facility in Lutsk. Three people were killed and three were injured. Work is underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Detailed information is being confirmed.

In Cherkasy Oblast, Russian missiles hit premises belonging to a private company and a medical facility in the town of Smila. There were no casualties. At the same time, water and heat supply networks have been damaged, so part of the city is currently without water supply. Relevant services are working at the scene. Data on the aftermath is being confirmed.

In Lviv Oblast, pieces of Russian missiles fell on apartment buildings in Lviv, causing fire and destruction. People were evacuated. There are no reports of casualties. The ceiling collapsed in one of the city's supermarkets due to falling missile pieces.

Damaged house in Lviv PHOTO: MAKSYM KOZYTSKYI, HEAD OF LVIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

Small fires were reported in different parts of Lviv. They were quickly extinguished.

PHOTO: MAKSYM KOZYTSKYI, HEAD OF LVIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

Ten houses and some vehicles have been damaged in two settlements near Lviv.

Damaged house in Lviv Oblast PHOTO: MAKSYM KOZYTSKYI, HEAD OF LVIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

At the moment, there are preliminary reports that 10 people have been injured. This data is still being confirmed.

One more night and more terror. Massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities.



Civilian objects, residential buildings, enterprises - this is what aggressor is fighting against.



Rescuers @SESU_UA work and eliminate the consequences of shelling.#russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/8CrXR44puC — Сергій Крук (@Serhiy_Kruk) August 15, 2023

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: the Russians launched a large-scale missile attack on Dnipro on the morning of 15 August, hitting an industrial facility. Two people were wounded. A 59-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and will be treated at home. A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital in moderate condition. The fire was contained. In total, during the morning attack, defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down seven Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Other data on the aftermath is being confirmed.

Damaged sports facility in Dnipro PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK, HEAD OF DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

A series of explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the morning while an air-raid warning was in force. Air defence forces responded in the region. There is no information on damage to facilities or falling debris. There were no casualties. This information is being confirmed.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: missile pieces fell on one private property in the village of Buleluia in the Kolomyia district of the oblast as a result of Russian missile attacks on the morning of 15 August. Two outbuildings and a residential building have been damaged. There were no casualties.

Damaged house in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast PHOTO: SVITLANA ONYSHCHUK, HEAD OF IVANO-FRANKIVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

In Kyiv Oblast, the air-raid warning was in force for two hours. Air defence systems responded in the region. There were no fatalities or injuries. Operational teams continue to work on identifying possible damage caused by falling debris.

There were five attacks (82 explosions) in Chernihiv Oblast over the past day. The Russians used mortars and artillery to hit the villages of Tymonovychi, Karpovychi, Khotiivka and Hremiach. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure. The data is being updated.

Sumy Oblast: the Russians fired 22 times during the day on 14 August at the border areas. 156 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Esman and Velyka Pysarivka were shelled [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The Russians fired from mortars, artillery and grenade launchers. The occupiers also launched unguided aerial rockets from a helicopter. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 107 times over the past day. The occupiers hit 29 settlements. 92 artillery attacks took place in Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Levadne, Bilohiria, Verkhnia Tersa, Shcherbaky, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipilske, Pryiutne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Pavlivka and Plavni. Stepne suffered four rocket attacks again. Six MLRS attacks took place in Pavlivka, Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Olhivske and Bilohiria, as well as two air strikes in Orikhiv and Tavriiske. The Russians attacked Zaliznychne and Novodarivka with drones.

There were 32 reports of damage to residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure as a result of attacks by the Russian army. No people were injured.

Kharkiv Oblast: one person was killed and 10 were wounded in the oblast over the past day. On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians fired using mortars and artillery on the settlements of Ohirtseve, Hatyshche and Pletenivka in Chuhuiv district. On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka and Zahryzove. More than 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Fyholivka, Petropavlivka, Orlianske, Kucherivka, Podoly and Pershotravneve. A 44-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were wounded and hospitalised as a result of attacks on Podoly, Kupiansk district. A 50-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack by tanks on Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. Four other people were wounded. The attack on Buhaivka, Chuhuiv district, damaged three administrative buildings and two private residential buildings. Two women and a 14-year-old boy were wounded.

Luhansk Oblast: all liberated settlements, from Stelmakhivka to Bilohorivka, are under the threat of airstrikes. The Russians opened artillery fire on Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka. They carried out 139 attacks (firing 510 shells) during the past day.

Donetsk Oblast: the Russians bombarded 13 settlements over the past day, with Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Yampil, Bohoiavlenka, Karlivka, Klishchiivka, Novoukrainka, Predtechyne, Prechystivka, Stepanivka and Sloviansk coming under fire. Six residential buildings (including one apartment building), a food warehouse, a garage, a motor depot administrative building, a civilian vehicle, and buildings belonging to four industrial firms were damaged. One person was killed and four were wounded in the oblast.

Mykolaiv Oblast: the Russians attacked the coast of Ochakiv on 14 August with multiple-launch rocket systems. The waters near Ochakiv district came under Russian mortar fire. There were no casualties.

Kherson Oblast: the Russians carried out 71 attacks (fired 290 projectiles) on the oblast over the day, including six attacks (28 projectiles) on the city of Kherson itself. Russian troops hit the districts of 28 settlements in the region and a school building in Kherson district. In total, nine people were wounded during the past day as a result of Russian aggression.

