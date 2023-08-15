All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Emergency Service posts photos of aftermath of Russian missile attack on Lutsk: 3 people killed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:59
Ukraine's Emergency Service posts photos of aftermath of Russian missile attack on Lutsk: 3 people killed

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) has posted photos of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, which claimed the lives of three people.

Source: SES on Telegram

Quote from SES: "Emergency rescue workers have dealt with the aftermath of a Russian attack on Volyn Oblast. A production facility in Lutsk came under enemy fire on the morning of 15 August. This caused fatal damage to the building’s structure and a fire. Emergency workers pulled out one injured person from the rubble and recovered the bodies of three other victims."

 
PHOTO: SES

Details: Emergency rescue workers have reportedly put out the fire and dismantled the rubble of the destroyed building.

 
PHOTO: SES

A total of 34 emergency workers and 11 appliances responded at the scene.

 
PHOTO: SES

Ihor Polishchuk, the mayor of the city, said that UAH 200,000 (approximately US$5,396 - ed.) would be paid from the city budget to each family of the people who were killed in the morning attack. He also said that the city would cover all the costs of burying the dead and that the injured would be fully compensated for their treatment and further rehabilitation.

Earlier, Polishchuk reported that three people were injured in the attack.

Background:

  • The Russians launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine in the early morning of 15 August. Their missiles hit an industrial facility in Lutsk (three people were killed), residential buildings in Lviv, and an industrial facility in Dnipro (a fire broke out, and two people were injured), and explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Smila, Cherkasy Oblast.
  • The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-based missiles at around 04:00 on 15 August 2023, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: