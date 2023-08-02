All Sections
Debris of Russian Shahed drones fall in one of Kyiv districts

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:36
Debris of Russian drones have fallen in the Solomianskyi district of the city of Kyiv, damaging an administrative building’s facade from the 8th to the 10th floor.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv; Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the General Directorate of National Police in Kyiv Oblast

Details: Rescue workers reported that they saw falling debris in the Solomianskyi district of the city of Kyiv.

The administrative building facade was damaged from floors 8 to 10.

The rescue workers at the scene examined the damaged building. There was no fire and no casualties.

 
 
 

Niebytov reported that a fire had broken out in a private house in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. The fire was promptly extinguished, there were no casualties.

Background: 

  • Ukrainian air defence forces shot down all Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August. In total, more than 10 drones were destroyed.
  • The Russians used drones to attack the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.
  • Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone over Sumy Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.
  • In total, the Air Force shot down 23 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian occupiers across Ukraine on the night of 1-2 August, although some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

