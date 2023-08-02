Debris of Russian Shahed drones fall in one of Kyiv districts

Debris of Russian drones have fallen in the Solomianskyi district of the city of Kyiv, damaging an administrative building’s facade from the 8th to the 10th floor.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv; Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the General Directorate of National Police in Kyiv Oblast

Details: Rescue workers reported that they saw falling debris in the Solomianskyi district of the city of Kyiv.

The administrative building facade was damaged from floors 8 to 10.

The rescue workers at the scene examined the damaged building. There was no fire and no casualties.

Niebytov reported that a fire had broken out in a private house in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. The fire was promptly extinguished, there were no casualties.

Background:

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down all Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August. In total, more than 10 drones were destroyed.

The Russians used drones to attack the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone over Sumy Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.

In total, the Air Force shot down 23 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian occupiers across Ukraine on the night of 1-2 August, although some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

