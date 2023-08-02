All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Debris of Russian Shahed drones fall in one of Kyiv districts

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:36
Debris of Russian Shahed drones fall in one of Kyiv districts

Debris of Russian drones have fallen in the Solomianskyi district of the city of Kyiv, damaging an administrative building’s facade from the 8th to the 10th floor.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv; Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the General Directorate of National Police in Kyiv Oblast

Details: Rescue workers reported that they saw falling debris in the Solomianskyi district of the city of Kyiv.

The administrative building facade was damaged from floors 8 to 10.

Advertisement:

The rescue workers at the scene examined the damaged building. There was no fire and no casualties.

 
 
 

Niebytov reported that a fire had broken out in a private house in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. The fire was promptly extinguished, there were no casualties.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

  • Ukrainian air defence forces shot down all Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August. In total, more than 10 drones were destroyed.
  • The Russians used drones to attack the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.
  • Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone over Sumy Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.
  • In total, the Air Force shot down 23 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian occupiers across Ukraine on the night of 1-2 August, although some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: