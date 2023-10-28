All Sections
Presidents of the US and China to meet in November – AP

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 11:44
photo: afp

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC), to be held in San Francisco in November.

Source: AP, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An American official familiar with the planning of the meeting told reporters that the parties had reached an "agreement in principle" to hold a meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping on the summit's sidelines. The exact date of the meeting and details have not yet been agreed upon.

Information about the probability of such a meeting was published by The Washington Post on 6 October.

Beijing has not yet officially confirmed that Xi Jinping will personally attend the APEC summit in San Francisco. The event will take place from 11 to 17 November.

Background: 

  • Biden met with Wang Yi, Chinese Minister for Foreign Affairs and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, on 27 October. Prior to that, China's top diplomat also met with Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States.
  • These meetings were the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the United States and China in an attempt to stabilise difficult relations between the two countries over the issue of Taiwan, China's aggressive actions at sea, the incident with the Chinese balloon downed over the territory of the United States, and fears about China's role in the Russian war against Ukraine.

