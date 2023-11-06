Israeli forces capture Hamas stronghold in Gaza and attack 450 targets
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said ground forces captured a Hamas stronghold overnight and struck their 450 targets as part of Israel's continued ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Source: The Times of Israel
Details: The Times of Israel reported that the stronghold included observation posts, training grounds and underground tunnels.
IDF said several Hamas militants were killed when troops captured the facility.
Several other Hamas field commanders were killed in other battles.
In addition, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, including tunnels, military facilities, observation posts and anti-tank guided missile launch positions.
Jamal Musa, the head of Hamas’s special operations, was killed as a result of an airstrike.
Israel’s Navy also attacked Hamas targets, including command centres, additional anti-tank guided missile launch positions, and observation posts.
Previously: Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that they completely encircled the city of Gaza and divided the coastal enclave in half.
Background:
- On 31 October, Israel reported that its forces had attacked Hamas militants in an extensive network of Gaza tunnels.
- On 2 November, the IDF said ground forces had clashed with Hamas terrorist cells in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of militants.
- It was also reported that IDF engineering troops had launched a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip, which had already been entered by IDF troops; over 100 tunnels had been destroyed.
- Later, the IDF said they were operating inside the city of Gaza. They were surrounding it from several directions.
- Earlier, Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas, welcomed the large-scale attack on Israel on 7 October, during which civilians were killed en masse, and promised that the Palestinian terrorist group would repeat such attacks many times in the future until it destroyed Israel.
