Israeli forces capture Hamas stronghold in Gaza and attack 450 targets

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said ground forces captured a Hamas stronghold overnight and struck their 450 targets as part of Israel's continued ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Details: The Times of Israel reported that the stronghold included observation posts, training grounds and underground tunnels.

IDF said several Hamas militants were killed when troops captured the facility.

Several other Hamas field commanders were killed in other battles.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, including tunnels, military facilities, observation posts and anti-tank guided missile launch positions.

Jamal Musa, the head of Hamas’s special operations, was killed as a result of an airstrike.

Israel’s Navy also attacked Hamas targets, including command centres, additional anti-tank guided missile launch positions, and observation posts.

Previously: Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that they completely encircled the city of Gaza and divided the coastal enclave in half.

