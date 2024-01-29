Russians advance on Kupiansk but lack significant tactical successes

The Russians have not made any significant tactical successes on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Volodymyr Fito, Chief of the Public Relations Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The front line is active in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group. The enemy is attempting to advance on all fronts: Kupiansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut.

A total of 10 Russian attacks were repelled within a day on the Kupiansk-Lyman front. The settlements of Synkivka, Tabaivka, Terny and Yampolivka were subject to combat actions.

The enemy claims to have captured Tabaivka, but this does not correspond to reality. There were battles not far from this settlement.

We observe that the enemy is actively attempting to advance, using technology, kamikaze drones, and a significant amount of artillery and mortar shelling.

…Our defenders are in active defence, switching to offensive actions whenever possible and improving their tactical position. Therefore, the enemy has not had any significant successes in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group.

…Since 5 October 2023, the enemy has been actively advancing on all fronts in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, including the Kupiansk front. The objective is clear: to capture Kupiansk, specifically Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a crucial logistical centre with railways, through which logistical support was provided to occupying forces during the previous occupation, including weapons and supplies.

During this time, we see that the enemy has only managed to improve its tactical position somewhat and now presents it in its media as the capture of Berlin. There is widespread euphoria among them, although we can observe that the losses they have suffered are not proportionate. They are recklessly throwing their army into attacks.

Currently, they have intensified the use of armoured vehicles, actively deploying tanks and infantry combat vehicles. Considering the quantity of losses, we see that it does not greatly aid them. Therefore, they do not have any significant tactical successes."

Details: Fito added that the Russians lost 10,530 servicemen killed and wounded in January 2024 alone in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group.

