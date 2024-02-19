All Sections
Soldiers of 3rd Assault Brigade post unique video of raids in Avdiivka – video

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 19 February 2024, 15:18
Photo: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Troops of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have posted a video of fighting in a dacha (summer house) residential area in the war-torn town of Avdiivka, where the soldiers were breaking through Russian lines.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "The soldiers were breaking through the enemy combat lines to the town's occupied areas. The footage captured with night vision devices shows a skirmish in a dacha residential area, close contact and heavy fire.

The task was performed by the soldiers of the 4th Company of the Brigade's 1st Assault Battalion."

Background: On the night of 16-17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, reported that Ukrainian troops had left Avdiivka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's losses in Avdiivka were seven times higher than that of Ukraine.

