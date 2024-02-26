Russia assaults Orlivka from three fronts after Ukrainian Armed Forces retreat from Lastochkyne

Russian troops are attempting to assault Orlivka from three sides after the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lastochkyne in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Armed Forces have indeed withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne, which is located immediately west of Avdiivka. There are difficult terrain conditions there, a cascade of small water reservoirs, and this qualifies as stabilising the defence line, levelling it out to some extent. The enemy continues to attempt offensive actions towards the settlement of Orlivka, conducting them from three fronts, but they are unsuccessful."

Details: According to Lykhovii, Ukraine's Defence Forces are making every effort to "kill the enemy, who continues to attack with larger assault groups, not sparing their 'cannon fodder', having an advantage in aircraft and artillery".

The spokesman also said that Russian aviation and artillery on the Avdiivka front are turning fortifications and settlements into ruins with nothing to hold on to. That is why the Ukrainian Defence Forces are forced to withdraw from some of their positions.

Background:

On 24 February, analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Lastochkyne, west of Avdiivka.

On 25 February, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, told in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that Lastochkyne was not occupied by the Russians, the Ukrainian Defence Forces had retreated to the western outskirts of the village, and fighting for the settlement was ongoing.

On 26 February, Ukrainian forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka front.

