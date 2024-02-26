Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Lastochkyne and reinforce new frontier

Lastochkyne and Avdiivka circled in red on the map. Screenshot: DeepState Map

As of 26 February, Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, in a national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lykhovii: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne to mount a defence along the Orlivka-Tonenke-Berdychi line and prevent the enemy from advancing further in a westward direction."

Background:

