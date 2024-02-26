Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Lastochkyne and reinforce new frontier
Monday, 26 February 2024, 12:04
As of 26 February, Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka front.
Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, in a national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote from Lykhovii: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne to mount a defence along the Orlivka-Tonenke-Berdychi line and prevent the enemy from advancing further in a westward direction."
Background:
- On 24 February, analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Lastochkyne, west of Avdiivka.
- On 25 February, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, stated in a comment to UP that Lastochkyne was not occupied; Ukraine's Armed Forces have withdrawn to the western outskirts of the village, where fighting for the settlement continued.
- On the night of 16-17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's losses in Avdiivka were seven times higher than Ukraine's.
- On 19 February, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), reported that Ukrainian troops had consolidated their positions on new defensive lines on the Avdiivka front in Donetsk Oblast.
