Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Lastochkyne and reinforce new frontier

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 February 2024, 12:04
Lastochkyne and Avdiivka circled in red on the map. Screenshot: DeepState Map

As of 26 February, Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka front. 

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, in a national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lykhovii: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne to mount a defence along the Orlivka-Tonenke-Berdychi line and prevent the enemy from advancing further in a westward direction."

Background:

Subjects: occupation, Avdiivka
occupation
Russia starts "early voting" in occupied territories
Lastochkyne unoccupied by Russians, fighting persists on outskirts – Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces
Russian military in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine can vote in Putin's elections
