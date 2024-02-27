All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Paris insists on discussion about sending Western troops to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 21:34
Paris insists on discussion about sending Western troops to Ukraine
The flag of France. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Élysée Palace, after French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of sending troops from Western powers to Ukraine, insists that Kyiv's allies "should discuss" this issue.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN; representative of the Élysée Palace at a briefing to journalists on 27 February

Details: As the source explained to journalists, with his statements, Macron signalled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about his determination and desire of France to prevent any victory of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

The source stressed that the French president did not talk about the actual departure of troops, and no decision was made on this, but there are "all sorts of things that were ruled out two years ago, and which are no longer ruled out."

The Élysée Palace also commented on the upcoming debate in the National Assembly on France's relations with Ukraine, adding that they will consider the consequences of the war in Ukraine for French security.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future after a meeting in Paris on Monday, emphasising that there is currently no consensus among allies.
  • A number of European states and NATO have since stated that they do not plan to send any troops to Ukraine.
  • Onno Eichelsheim, Chief of Defence of the Dutch Armed Forces, believes that there is no point in discussing the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine at this time, but that the allies should be open to all possible options.
  • Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: FranceArmed ForcesUkraine
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
France
French foreign minister clarifies Macron's offer to "send troops to Ukraine"
Macron announced debate in parliament on bilateral agreement between France and Ukraine
Macron announces coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: