Locking bank accounts categorically unacceptable – MP on mobilisation law penalties

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 February 2024, 09:43
Davyd Arakhamiia. Photo: Ukrainian parliament

Davyd Arakhamiia, the head of the Servant of the People (Sluha Narodu) parliamentary faction, has voiced his disapproval of a clause in the draft law No. 10449 on mobilisation, which provides for the possibility of freezing the bank accounts of citizens who evade military service.

Source: Arakhamiia on Telegram

Quote from Arakhamiia: "Yesterday, we voted on the first reading of the draft law No. 10449 on military service, mobilisation and registration. Everyone has questions about it. We will hash this all out in the committee before the second reading... The provision for blocking personal accounts of citizens is definitely unacceptable. I don’t see anyone in the Rada who would support this. These are issues that are already in the works."

Details: Arakhamiia added that in the current version of the bill, the conscription eligibility status of people with disabilities and those who care for them will be left as is.

He also added that MPs would reconsider their approach to the possible mobilisation of postgraduate students. Arakhamiia noted that there was no final decision yet, and the parliamentarians would look for a compromise.

Quote: "We are also working in an inter-factional working group on other points of the draft law. We have to balance the interests of the military command, business and citizens. It is not an easy task; there will be a lot of work." 

Previously: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said the chances that the provisions of the updated draft law on mobilisation would not comply with the Constitution were "close to zero".

Background

  • On 7 February, the Verkhovna Rada passed a government draft law on mobilisation in the first reading.
  • Earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the new version of the draft law on mobilisation contained a number of provisions that contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. However, soon after that remark, he called on the Parliament to adopt the draft law at the first reading.
  • On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved an updated draft law on mobilisation.
  • The updated draft law proposes the introduction of measures to penalise draft-dodgers that can be implemented through a court ruling.
  • In the draft law on mobilisation, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that basic combined arms training or military service be made a prerequisite for all prospective government employees looking to enter the civil service for the first time. This does not concern individuals who have been declared unfit.

