I wonder what he meant to convey – German Foreign Minister on Pope's statement

Annalena Baerbock, the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, has noted that she "does not understand" what the Pope really meant when he said that Ukraine should have the "courage [to raise] the white flag" and engage in negotiations in a recent statement.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Quote from Baerbock: "I really wonder what he was thinking. I don't understand."

Details: Talking about Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Baerbock noted that some things can only be understood when viewed firsthand.

"I ask myself: where is the Pope? The Pope should know about these things," she added.

The minister emphasised that the entire world must muster the courage to stand by the people of Ukraine and do everything possible to help the nation defend itself.

If there was even the slightest sign that the Russian regime was ready to commence negotiations in good faith, "then the whole world would be ready for them," Baerbock noted.

"Unfortunately, we see the opposite every day," added the German Foreign Minister.

On 9 March, Reuters reported that Pope Francis said in an interview this February that Ukraine should have what he called "the courage [to raise] the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

The Vatican later clarified the Pope’s words, stressing that he called for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine, and emphasised the Pope’s words that "Negotiation is never a surrender."

In response to Pope Francis’s statement, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the Pope should address Russian President Vladimir Putin and urge him to withdraw his occupation forces from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to the Pope, saying that the flag of Ukraine is not white, but blue and yellow.

