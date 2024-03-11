All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


I wonder what he meant to convey – German Foreign Minister on Pope's statement

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 11:48
I wonder what he meant to convey – German Foreign Minister on Pope's statement
Annalena Baerbock. Photo: Getty Images

Annalena Baerbock, the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, has noted that she "does not understand" what the Pope really meant when he said that Ukraine should have the "courage [to raise] the white flag" and engage in negotiations in a recent statement.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Quote from Baerbock: "I really wonder what he was thinking. I don't understand."

Advertisement:

Details: Talking about Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Baerbock noted that some things can only be understood when viewed firsthand. 

"I ask myself: where is the Pope? The Pope should know about these things," she added.

The minister emphasised that the entire world must muster the courage to stand by the people of Ukraine and do everything possible to help the nation defend itself. 

If there was even the slightest sign that the Russian regime was ready to commence negotiations in good faith, "then the whole world would be ready for them," Baerbock noted. 

"Unfortunately, we see the opposite every day," added the German Foreign Minister.

Background:

  • On 9 March, Reuters reported that Pope Francis said in an interview this February that Ukraine should have what he called "the courage [to raise] the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.
  • The Vatican later clarified the Pope’s words, stressing that he called for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine, and emphasised the Pope’s words that "Negotiation is never a surrender."
  • In response to Pope Francis’s statement, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the Pope should address Russian President Vladimir Putin and urge him to withdraw his occupation forces from Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to the Pope, saying that the flag of Ukraine is not white, but blue and yellow.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PopeUkraineGermanynegotiations
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Pope
Ukrainians under their blue and yellow flag are the reason murderers are not marching through Europe, Zelenskyy tells Pope
Ukraine's Foreign Minister responds to Pope's calls for "white flag": "Our flag is yellow and blue"
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church head on Pope's words: No one in Ukraine is willing to surrender
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: