Russians bomb Kozacha Lopan on morning of 19 March
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 10:48
Russian forces attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, damaging private houses, civilian infrastructure facilities and power transmission lines.
Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhach District Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Zadorenko: "Around 09:00, Russian forces launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kozacha Lopan. Several private houses, civilian infrastructure facilities and power transmission lines were damaged."
Advertisement:
More details: Zadorenko said that there was currently no information on casualties; the situation is still being assessed.
Support UP or become our patron!