Poland says Russian missile was not downed to avoid risk for locals

Lieutenant General Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, has explained that a Russian missile that entered Polish airspace on the night of 23-24 March was not downed because the Polish military realised that it would leave Poland’s airspace and an attempt to down it would have put civilians at risk.

Source: Goryszewski, cited by European Pravda with reference to RMF FM

Details: Goryszewski explained that the decision not to shoot down the missile was taken by the commander of the Armed Forces Operational Command.

Quote: "The decision was based on the information from our radar systems. The assessment of the missile’s trajectory, speed and altitude showed that it would leave our airspace."

He added that an attempt to down the missile would have posed a greater risk for locals.

"A missile weighs over two tonnes, 400 kg of which is the payload. After the missile had been downed, missile debris would have fallen on our territory. The remains of the effector used to down it would also have landed there," he explained.

Goryszewski noted that if the missile had flown deeper into Poland, a decision to down it using pairs of F-16 fighter jets may have been taken.

"It is the operational commander who assesses the situation and is authorised to make that decision. On the other hand, even after receiving permission to down a missile, a fighter jet pilot may decide not to do it if there is a risk that debris could fall on a hospital or a school. The location of the missile’s landing [site] is also important in making the decision," he explained.

Goryszewski added that Russia deliberately manoeuvres its missiles in such a way that they circle round and strike targets in Ukraine from the west.

"The Ukrainian air defence has realised that most Russian missiles come from the east or north; the defenders are less likely to expect an attack from the west," he said.

Background:

On 24 March at 04:23, Polish airspace was violated by a manoeuvring missile launched from a long-range Russian warplane. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin voivodeship and remained there for 39 seconds.

Poland informed NATO of the incident and said it would be demanding an explanation from Russia.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile if there had been any signs that it was heading for a target on Polish territory.

