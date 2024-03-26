Following the terrorist attack in Moscow, the Russians began conducting checks on Tajik citizens in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT).

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has been bringing workers from Central Asia to the TOT, thus changing the demographic composition of the population. However, after the mass execution of Russians in Moscow, the FSB began checking Tajik citizens.

In total, about 100 thousand people from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan live in the TOT. Moscow is afraid that ethnic Tajiks will start riots because of the demonstrative detention of their fellow citizens. Therefore, additional FSB groups are now being sent to Mariupol to conduct 'preventive conversations'."

Background:

A shooting incident occurred at a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Early reports said at least 137 people had been killed and 180 injured.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Putin’s regime that had been anticipated by the international community. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.

The White House said it saw no evidence of any Ukrainian involvement in the attack, which has claimed the lives of dozens of people.

The United States has no doubt that ISIS was involved in the terrorist attack on a concert in the suburbs of Moscow on the evening of 22 March and had warned Russia in advance of the threat of such a terrorist attack.

ISIS called the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast their "most brutal attack in recent years" and posted photos of the terrorists. Their clothing matches that of the detainees whose photos were posted by the FSB.

