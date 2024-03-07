We're looking for any other ways to support Ukraine – White House representative

The administration of US President Joe Biden will continue to work with Congress to approve a funding package for Ukraine as well as considering other measures to support the nation.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, in an interview with Voice of America

Details: In addition, Kirby said that the United States would work with allies regarding possible contributions.

Advertisement:

"And of course, we're looking inside our own system, inside our own government, and across the administration to see if there's anything else that we might be able to do to support Ukraine. But we've got nothing. None of those efforts are going to be able to replace the volume, the scale that the [bill currently being held up] would provide us," Kirby noted.

When asked whether the administration might have a plan B, Kirby replied: "We have never not looked at what other opportunities we might have before us. But whatever they are, they're not going to be as good as the [aid bill]."

He also said that it is "difficult to say with any certainty" whether the House of Representatives will approve this bill, and it depends on Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House.

"We know — and Speaker Johnson knows — that if you put that to the floor, it'll pass. There's plenty of bipartisan support for that; both sides of the aisle in the House. No question about that. The question is really: Will he put it to the floor? And only he can answer that question," Kirby added.

Background:

The Biden administration is reportedly exploring the possibility of diverting about US$200 million in US military funding to support Ukraine.

After meeting with other congressional leaders and President Joe Biden at the White House on 27 February, Mike Johnson said that he continued to prioritise US border security.

Support UP or become our patron!