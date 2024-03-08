Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine’s south and east on the night of 7-8 March, using one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 37 Shahed attack drones. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 33 Russian drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of air defence efforts, 33 Shahed drones were downed within Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched the drones from temporarily occupied Crimea (Balaklava).

Anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of the Defence Forces as well as electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

