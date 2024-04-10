All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament considers mobilisation bill in second reading

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 10 April 2024, 16:25
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On 10 April, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine began its consideration of the mobilisation bill (No. 10449) in the second reading. The provision on demobilisation has been removed.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram; Vasyl Mokan, MP from the Servant of the People party, on Telegram

Quote by Zhelezniak: "The Verkhovna Rada is beginning its consideration of the mobilisation bill in the second reading.

There will be no final decision today, only a review of the 4,263 rejected amendments.

The final vote [on the bill] with the approved amendments will be held tomorrow."

Details: Mokan also reported that the Verkhovna Rada has started considering bill No. 10449. He stated that the Smart Politics parliamentary group is not satisfied by the text of the bill for the second reading, so "it is unacceptable to vote for it in its current form".

Background:

  • The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defence has removed provisions on demobilisation and the rotation of military personnel from the government's mobilisation bill, which is being prepared for its second reading.
  • On 7 February, the Verkhovna Rada passed the government’s mobilisation bill at its first reading. The draft law included provisions on the demobilisation of military personnel. 
  • MPs submitted 4,269 amendments to the bill for the second reading. 
  • On 29 March, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence reviewed all the amendments submitted by MPs for the second reading of the mobilisation bill.

mobilisation
Ukrainian Defence Ministry explains why demobilisation provision was removed from bill
Ukrainian MPs pass bill on mobilisation of convicts on first reading
Ukrainian parliament takes step towards strengthening punishment for draft evasion
