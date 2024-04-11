All Sections
Ukrainian PM explains Slovakia's involvement in Peace Formula after meeting with Slovak counterpart

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 11 April 2024, 17:52
Ukrainian PM explains Slovakia's involvement in Peace Formula after meeting with Slovak counterpart
Denys Shmyhal with Robert Fico in Slovakia on 11 April. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukraine and Slovakia have discussed Bratislava's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Slovakia after intergovernmental consultations, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the press conference, PM Shmyhal stated that the meeting was about Slovakia's participation in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

According to the plan, countries participating in the Peace Summit will be able to contribute to the implementation of specific points of the peace plan.

"Here, the most promising would be to join the implementation of the paragraph on radiation and nuclear safety in terms of the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the paragraph on environmental safety in the context of humanitarian demining, as announced today by Prime Minister [Robert Fico]. This is one of the top priorities within our cooperation," Shmyhal stated.

During the meeting, Fico also stated that Slovakia will participate in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

According to Shmyhal, Slovakia was extended an invitation to participate in the Peace Summit at the consultations.

Separately, Ukraine’s prime minister commented that Slovakia will assist Ukraine in removing mines.

Subjects: ShmyhalSlovakiaPeace Formula
