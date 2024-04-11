Putin boasts of strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, calls them "demilitarisation"

Vladimir Putin has boasted of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities and called them "demilitarisation" at the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti, TASS

Quote: "If everything is looped into solving the issues we have been talking about from the very beginning, and in the energy sector they are connected, in particular, with solving one of the tasks we set for ourselves: demilitarisation."

Details: Putin claimed that Russian strikes on energy infrastructure affect the defence-industrial complex of Ukraine. "The impact is direct," Putin said.

Background:

As a result of the Russian large-scale attack, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and the debris of downed drones fell in the open in Mykolaiv Oblast. It was reported earlier that the Russians attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

After another missile attack by the Russians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs strong air defence and other defensive support, not ignoring and lengthy discussions.

