Russians are concentrating forces for breakthrough near Bakhmut, but we are disrupting their plans – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, who has been visiting combat units in Donbas, says the Russians are concentrating their forces for a breakthrough west of Bakhmut, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces are disrupting these plans effectively.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "I have been visiting combat units on the Eastern front. The situation is tense. The enemy is attempting to advance towards the Defence Forces’ positions, concentrating [forces] for a breakthrough west of Bakhmut.

Despite the Russians’ numerical advantage, we are efficiently disrupting these plans thanks to the courage, training and professionalism of the defenders, who are making good use of advanced technological systems, as opposed to the enemy, who is attempting to prevail at the expense of manpower."

Details: Umierov said he had presented the soldiers with government and ministerial awards for showing courage and resilience in combat against the Russians, who greatly outnumber Ukrainian forces.

Background:

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on 13 April that the situation on the eastern fronts has escalated significantly in recent days due to Russia's significant ramping up of offensive operations since the presidential election.

Syrskyi said Russia is focusing its efforts on breaking through the Ukrainian defences west of Bakhmut, seizing the settlement of Chasiv Yar, and creating conditions for a further advance to the Kramatorsk area.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on 14 April that the situation in the combat zone has become more difficult in the past few days, especially on the Donetsk front.

Support UP or become our patron!