Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 April 2024, 16:39
Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Human Rights Commissioner, assesses the updated law on mobilisation positively.

Source: Lubinets at a briefing, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "In my opinion, the bill, which was adopted under current circumstances in Ukraine, is the best option we could hope for. All important remarks which I had sent to the profile committee as the Commissioner were taken into account."

Details: Lubinets noted that it was important to remember that very heavy fighting is ongoing in the combat zone at the moment, and the soldiers participating in it should be able to go on vacation, and this requires more Ukrainians serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote: "The why I see it, now the procedure is as democratic as possible, without coercion. All persons liable for military service must undergo this procedure, specifically the verification of their personal information in the register, and after that those who do not adhere to legal norms will be subject to action of these democratic principles of our state. Conscription centres will inform the National Police of Ukraine, and only the latter is authorised to initiate a criminal or administrative proceeding against the persons who do not adhere to the law."

Background:

  • On 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada passed in full the bill on issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service. The adoption of the legislative act was supported by 283 MPs.
  • On Tuesday 16 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on improving certain issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service. Soon it will be published in the official parliamentary journal Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine), and a month after that the law will come into force.

