Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 April 2024, 12:28
Photo from social media

A primary oil refining unit at the refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk was attacked as a result of a joint special operation by Ukraine's Defence intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainska Pravda source said the Ukrainian long-range drone struck a primary oil refining unit at the refinery in Nizhnekamsk, causing a fire. The capacity of this unit was eight million tonnes of oil, which accounts for 2.6% of Russia's total annual refining capacity. Additionally, this plant is among the top five largest refineries in Russia.

Quote: "We will not stop targeting the aggressor country's military infrastructure to limit its ability to finance the genocidal war against Ukraine. We will continue to make efforts to minimise the petrodollars' flow into the Russian military budget, so the 'cotton' [explosion] on Russian refineries and other productions will persist and intensify." [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word 'vzryv' (explosion), used 'khlopok' (a bang) instead. However, 'khlopok' also means 'cotton', and this has since become a meme – ed.] 

Previously: In the morning, the authorities of the Russian Federation's Tatarstan Republic reported a drone attack on companies in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, which resulted in an explosion and injured people. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the intelligence indicated that the attack was carried out by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Background: The Financial Times reported that the United States had allegedly urged Ukraine not to hit Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure, as it was concerned that this could lead to higher energy prices and further escalation. Ukraine’s President’s Office denied such information.

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that oil refineries in Russia are legitimate targets for the Ukrainian military. She added that, in this case, Ukraine is acting in accordance with NATO standards.  

Read more: "The burning shall continue": What lies behind Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil refineries, and how have they impacted the Kremlin?

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

