First satellite images of Moscow Oblast terrorist attack aftermath surface – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 April 2024, 14:01
First satellite images of Moscow Oblast terrorist attack aftermath surface – video
Screenshot: The aftermath of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall

The Russian office of Radio Liberty has published the first high-resolution satellite images showing the aftermath of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall on 22 March.

Source: Radio Liberty on Telegram

Details: Expert estimates show that the restoration of the concert hall, the roof of which has collapsed due to the fire, will cost RUB 9 to 15 billion (about US$97.4-162.3 million).

Background:

  • A shooting incident occurred prior to a Piknik band concert at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. A group of individuals opened fire on concert attendees and set the hall on fire. The fire caused the roof of the building to collapse. The attack resulted in the death of at least 144 people.
  • Ten people have been arrested in the terrorist case, including four perpetrators, most of whom are Tajikistan citizens. The likely perpetrators likely faced torture during their arrest and interrogation.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence stated that Russia was aware of the impending terrorist attack near Moscow but allowed it to take place due to either the "struggle of the towers of influence", or a lack of understanding of the scope of the attack.
  • On 29 March, Russia's Investigative Committee (IC) said it had received "evidence" that the Crocus City Hall attackers were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists". According to the IC, following the shooting at Crocus City Hall on 22 March, the terrorists supposedly fled to the Russian-Ukrainian border in order to "receive a reward in Kyiv" for their actions.
  • There is no evidence that Ukraine committed the terrorist attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility for it

Subjects: terrorRussia
