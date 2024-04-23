Germany pressures US to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system – Bloomberg

The German government is pressuring the United States to provide Ukraine with at least one more Patriot system to strengthen the country's air defence, and Berlin will continue to put pressure on European allies.

Source: Bloomberg, with reference to its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg’s sources noted that Berlin's campaign of pressure on the United States is part of a coordinated effort to force NATO and European Union partners to increase assistance to Ukraine in terms of air defence assets.

It is noted that Germany will this week also continue to press European allies, including France and Italy, to assess what they can provide.

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck called the number of drones and missiles targeting Ukraine extremely high, and therefore air defence systems are one of the most urgent needs along with artillery shells.

"If the Americans could send over Patriot systems, that would help enormously," Habeck said on Monday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

Background:

The German Foreign and Defence Ministers announced a global initiative to find additional air defence assets for Ukraine in a letter to dozens of countries.

In addition, on 13 April, Germany announced the urgent delivery of one Patriot system to Ukraine.

