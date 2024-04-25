Ukrainian pilots preparing for flights on F-16s in France

Ukrainian pilots are undergoing basic flight training on F-16 fighter jets in France’s southwest.

Source: BFM TV

Quote: "France will not supply fighter jets for now, but it is already involved in training ten Ukrainian pilots selected by the General Staff (of Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.). They are between 20 and 22 years old. Six of them are still undergoing training in the United Kingdom, where they are mastering the English language."

Details: BFM TV states that the other four Ukrainian pilots have learned English and have some experience flying civilian aircraft or training planes.

Currently, they are stationed at an airbase in France’s southwest, training in air combat on F-16s.

The publication adds that Ukrainian pilots will undergo training just like the French, but twice as fast.

Training will take place on simulators, including Alpha Jets. Before starting training on the F-16s, Ukrainian pilots must accumulate 80 hours of flight time.

Only after this training period, which will last about six months, will the pilots transition to F-16s in the United States or one of the European countries with American fighter jets at their disposal.

Background:

Media report that the first F-16 fighter jets will appear in Ukrainian skies in June 2024.

Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen stated that Copenhagen will deliver all the promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

