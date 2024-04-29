All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians recruit Belarusian youth to assemble UAVs

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 April 2024, 02:58
Russians recruit Belarusian youth to assemble UAVs
An UAV. Stock photo: National Resistance Center

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that a youth forum on the development of UAVs has begun in Belarus, where Russians are attempting to "maximise the involvement of young Belarusians in developing and producing" UAVs for the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC noted that the International Youth Forum on UAV development has started at the Belarusian State Technological University, overseen by Russians.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Thus, representatives of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company) terrorist organisation were spotted at the forum. The forum aims to 'maximise the involvement of young Belarusians in developing and producing UAVs for the Russian Armed Forces'. 

The forum is curated by the Secretary of State of the 'union state' Dmitry Mezentsev and Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov."

Details: The NRC also added that representatives from the Kazan National Research Technical University, which is engaged in the development of combat UAVs in Russia, have also arrived in Minsk.

Quote: "The university in Kazan is expected to supply scientific personnel to work for the Russian defence industry."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusRussiadrones
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
Belarus
Ukraine's Security Service called Belarusian threats to Kyiv hospitals a psyop
Belarusian official claims they prevented Lithuanian UAV attack on Minsk
Lukashenko claims Belarusian opposition wants to seize part of Belarus and bring NATO troops
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: