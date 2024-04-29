Russians recruit Belarusian youth to assemble UAVs

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that a youth forum on the development of UAVs has begun in Belarus, where Russians are attempting to "maximise the involvement of young Belarusians in developing and producing" UAVs for the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC noted that the International Youth Forum on UAV development has started at the Belarusian State Technological University, overseen by Russians.

Quote: "Thus, representatives of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company) terrorist organisation were spotted at the forum. The forum aims to 'maximise the involvement of young Belarusians in developing and producing UAVs for the Russian Armed Forces'.

The forum is curated by the Secretary of State of the 'union state' Dmitry Mezentsev and Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov."

Details: The NRC also added that representatives from the Kazan National Research Technical University, which is engaged in the development of combat UAVs in Russia, have also arrived in Minsk.

Quote: "The university in Kazan is expected to supply scientific personnel to work for the Russian defence industry."

