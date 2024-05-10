Magura naval drones decimated Russian Black Sea Fleet to tune of $500m, intelligence says

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) spokesperson Andrii Yusov has announced that Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones have already caused US$500 million in damage to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Source: Defense Express, citing Yusov on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "The secret of the Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drone lies in the skill of Ukrainian manufacturers. They have managed to create a unique means of destroying the enemy fleet and not only the fleet but also its armaments and personnel on board at the time of destruction, combined with the expertise of operators and specialists from DIU, including DIU’s Group 13 special unit."

Details: Yusov evaluated the naval drone as a formidable weapon, if not the most effective against the Russian fleet during the full-scale invasion.

"To date, the aggressor's Black Sea Fleet has already suffered losses amounting to over US$500 million due to actions by DIU special units using the Magura V5 drone," Yusov noted.

Background:

In March it was reported that after a successful "hunt" for Russian boats and vessels, the developers of Magura uncrewed surface vessel (USVs) were planning to deploy air defence assets and possibly other weapons systems on these drones.

In May, footage posted by Russian media showed that the Magura V5 USV, used by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Group 13 special forces unit to destroy a Russian speedboat in the Black Sea on 6 May, had been equipped with R-73 air-to-air missiles.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine said that upgraded Ukrainian USVs can now deliver nearly a tonne of explosives over more than 1,000 kilometres.

