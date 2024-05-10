All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ground Forces Commander announces creation of recruitment centre

Iryna BalachukFriday, 10 May 2024, 12:44
Ground Forces Commander announces creation of recruitment centre
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have decided to create a recruitment centre to staff military units of the Ground Forces.

Source: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Pavliuk: "Given that unmanned technologies are now solving a number of complicated and crucial combat tasks on the battlefield, the primary task of the centre is to select and staff the units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces with motivated candidates with the necessary qualities for further training and obtaining a military speciality in the field of unmanned systems."

Advertisement:

Details: Pavliuk stressed that during the selection process, each candidate who met the conditions would be able to choose the unit in which he or she wanted to serve.

The recruits will receive basic military training within a special training battalion and specialised training at a separate centre under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forcesarmydrones
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Armed Forces
Zelenskyy after meeting with military: We see what Russian forces are preparing for and we will respond to it
Zelenskyy reinstates Hereha as Support Forces commander
Russians attack on 7 fronts, 120 combat clashes recorded – Ukraine's General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Debris of Russian missile fall down on porch of house
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: