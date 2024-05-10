Ground Forces Commander announces creation of recruitment centre

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have decided to create a recruitment centre to staff military units of the Ground Forces.

Source: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Pavliuk: "Given that unmanned technologies are now solving a number of complicated and crucial combat tasks on the battlefield, the primary task of the centre is to select and staff the units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces with motivated candidates with the necessary qualities for further training and obtaining a military speciality in the field of unmanned systems."

Details: Pavliuk stressed that during the selection process, each candidate who met the conditions would be able to choose the unit in which he or she wanted to serve.

The recruits will receive basic military training within a special training battalion and specialised training at a separate centre under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.

