All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 May 2024, 13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
The body of another civilian killed in the Russian strike on a recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast has been found. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian Iskander missile strike on a recreation area in the settlement of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, has risen to 7, as the body of another civilian was found on 20 May.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from an enemy strike on a recreation centre in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 7. The body of a man has been found today by divers of the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Mine Clearance and Rapid Response of the SES as they were inspecting the bottom of a water body."

Advertisement:

Details: A total of 28 more people were injured in the attack.

Earlier, it was reported that 22 people were in hospital, including 6 in serious condition in intensive care.

Background:

  • On 19 May, Russian troops attacked a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, with Iskander missiles. The attack claimed the lives of 6 people and left 28 injured. Police officers and ambulance workers who arrived after the first strike were among the injured.
  • Two people were killed and five injured in the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, due to the Russian bombardment from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Four people were killed and three injured in the village of Kivsharivka in the same district due to Russian MLRS strikes.
  • In addition, 1 person was killed and 1 injured in the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians struck Izium with Iskander missile, damaging historical architectural landmark – photos
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May: 22 people injured, 6 in intensive care
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: