Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
The death toll from the Russian Iskander missile strike on a recreation area in the settlement of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, has risen to 7, as the body of another civilian was found on 20 May.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram
Quote: "The death toll from an enemy strike on a recreation centre in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 7. The body of a man has been found today by divers of the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Mine Clearance and Rapid Response of the SES as they were inspecting the bottom of a water body."
Details: A total of 28 more people were injured in the attack.
Earlier, it was reported that 22 people were in hospital, including 6 in serious condition in intensive care.
Background:
- On 19 May, Russian troops attacked a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, with Iskander missiles. The attack claimed the lives of 6 people and left 28 injured. Police officers and ambulance workers who arrived after the first strike were among the injured.
- Two people were killed and five injured in the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, due to the Russian bombardment from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Four people were killed and three injured in the village of Kivsharivka in the same district due to Russian MLRS strikes.
- In addition, 1 person was killed and 1 injured in the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district.
