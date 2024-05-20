Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body

The body of another civilian killed in the Russian strike on a recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast has been found. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian Iskander missile strike on a recreation area in the settlement of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, has risen to 7, as the body of another civilian was found on 20 May.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from an enemy strike on a recreation centre in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 7. The body of a man has been found today by divers of the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Mine Clearance and Rapid Response of the SES as they were inspecting the bottom of a water body."

Details: A total of 28 more people were injured in the attack.

Earlier, it was reported that 22 people were in hospital, including 6 in serious condition in intensive care.

Background:

On 19 May, Russian troops attacked a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, with Iskander missiles. The attack claimed the lives of 6 people and left 28 injured. Police officers and ambulance workers who arrived after the first strike were among the injured.

Two people were killed and five injured in the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, due to the Russian bombardment from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Four people were killed and three injured in the village of Kivsharivka in the same district due to Russian MLRS strikes.

In addition, 1 person was killed and 1 injured in the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district.

