Putin's attempts to disrupt Ukraine Peace Summit testify to his fear

The EU highlighted that Vladimir Putin's efforts to undermine the effectiveness of the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrate his fear.

Source: Peter Stano, EU’s Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a briefing in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stano stated that the EU fully supports the concept of a peace summit and believes its purpose is critical, "because we see it as a source of inspiration for the future peace process".

Stano stated that the EU is working closely with partners around the world to ensure the most diverse representation at events.

When asked about Russia's efforts to organise a similar gathering, he stated: "The attempt to undermine the effectiveness of the summit [in Switzerland - ed.] with parallel events only shows how Putin is afraid of the summit."

Quote: "This is a big event, and we are collaborating with Ukrainian, Swiss, and other partners to achieve the best level of representation and the largest number of countries participating. For us, this is the peaceful event of the year, very significant for Ukraine, and we will continue to fight for its success," Stano concluded.

The day before, Zelenskyy said that 90 countries had already confirmed their attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

The United States government has announced that it will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland next month, but it is not yet known who will go there.

