100 combat clashes occur at front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 100 combat clashes have occurred in Ukraine since the beginning of the day. The most intense situation remains on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 30 May

Quote: "The Russian aggressor is trying to use their advantage in manpower and equipment, along with support from the air. Ukraine's Defence Forces are containing the Russians, exhausting the occupiers along the entire front line. Ukraine's Air Force struck 20 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. [Ukraine's] Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an air defence system, two artillery systems and a cluster of enemy personnel.

During the day, the enemy launched a large-scale missile and air strike using 19 missiles of various types, two missile strikes (using three missiles), 52 airstrikes (using 74 guided aerial bombs) and 554 attacks by kamikaze drones. They also fired around over 2,980 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops with various types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, two combat clashes occurred since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders decisively halted the Russian attempt to advance near the village of Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units out from their positions nine times. Six Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Miasozharivka and Druzheliubivka were repelled. No positions were lost. The situation is under control. Fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Andriivka and Ivanivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attempt to attack positions in Serebrianka Forest. Ukrainian defenders are controlling the situation.

On the Siversk front, the number of Russian attacks today increased to 11. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka. Meanwhile, three clashes are ongoing in these areas. No positions were lost.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attempts to attack near the settlements of Kalynivka, Bilohorivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar. The situation is tense. Ukrainian units are taking active measures to strengthen defence.

On the Toretsk front, a Russian attack from Zaitseve toward Kurdiumivka was repelled. No positions were lost.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions 21 times. Nine Russian attacks near the town of Ocheretyne failed. In addition, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian assaults near Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Umanske. Two combat clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Sokil and Ocheretyne.

On the Kurakhove front, the situation remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have thwarted 21 Russian attacks. Seventeen assaults near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane were successfully repelled. However, the Russians continue attempts to breach Ukrainian defence lines near the city of Krasnohorivka, where four clashes are ongoing. Ukrainian defenders control the situation.

On the Vremivka front, five combat clashes occurred. Four Russian assaults near the settlements of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske were repelled. Ukrainian soldiers are currently repelling another Russian attack near the village Urozhaine. Ukrainian defenders are controlling the situation.

On the Orikhiv front, the number of Russian assaults increased to five. Two attacks near the village of Mala Tokmachka were repelled. Battles are ongoing near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. The situation is tense, but Ukrainian troops are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent Russian advances into Ukrainian territory.

On the Prydniprovske front, eight Russian attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky were repelled. The situation is under control.

