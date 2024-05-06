France formally disputed the alleged deployment of the Foreign Legion's first 100 military personnel in the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, which had been reported the day before.

Source: French Foreign Ministry on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier, the Asia Times portal cited Stephen Bryen, an ex-aide to the deputy chief of the Pentagon, as saying that approximately a hundred Foreign Legion soldiers stationed in Sloviansk were being sent to help Ukraine’s 54th Mechanised Brigade.

This information was shared by a number of Ukrainian media agencies.

Quote: "Disinformation campaigns about France's support for Ukraine continue unabated, here is proof. No, France did not send troops to Ukraine," the message said.

Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had invited Western countries to send their troops to Ukraine at the end of February 2024 after a meeting in Paris between the presidents and heads of government of about two dozen European countries.

He recently confirmed that he hadn't changed his mind and considers this approach correct.

