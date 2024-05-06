All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


France denies having sent troops to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 6 May 2024, 18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

France formally disputed the alleged deployment of the Foreign Legion's first 100 military personnel in the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, which had been reported the day before.

Source: French Foreign Ministry on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier, the Asia Times portal cited Stephen Bryen, an ex-aide to the deputy chief of the Pentagon, as saying that approximately a hundred Foreign Legion soldiers stationed in Sloviansk were being sent to help Ukraine’s 54th Mechanised Brigade.

Advertisement:

This information was shared by a number of Ukrainian media agencies.

Quote: "Disinformation campaigns about France's support for Ukraine continue unabated, here is proof. No, France did not send troops to Ukraine," the message said.

Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had invited Western countries to send their troops to Ukraine at the end of February 2024 after a meeting in Paris between the presidents and heads of government of about two dozen European countries. 

He recently confirmed that he hadn't changed his mind and considers this approach correct.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Francewar
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
France
Ukraine to be one of topics of Macron's meeting with China's leader
Chinese leader says he wants to cooperate with France to "resolve crisis" in Ukraine
Xi Jinping arrives in France to begin his European tour – video
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: