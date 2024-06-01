All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast: 12 people injured, including 8 children

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 1 June 2024, 07:34
Aftermath of Russian atack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Synehubov on Telegram

Russian Armed Forces have struck private residences in the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 31 May-1 June, injuring 12 people.

Source: Balakliia City Military Administration on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Russians targeted private residential areas. 

Early reports indicate that 12 people were injured, including eight children and a pregnant woman. 

All of them are receiving medical assistance.

Update: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that there were 12 people in two buildings at the time of the missile strike: four adults (including a pregnant woman) and eight children, aged 2 to 17. 

All the people who were injured in the attack are in a moderate condition, with one child experiencing an acute stress reaction. 

They have been taken to hospital. 

Fires broke out in the buildings.

Background: 

  • Six Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off in Russia on the night of 31 May-1 June.  They performed launch manoeuvres at around 03:00. The missiles reached the westernmost part of the country, Zakarpattia Oblast, at 04:29. The all-clear was given at 05:30.
  • Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, reported that wreckage from a downed Russian drone caused fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia on the night of 31 May-1 June.
  • Ukraine’s Energy Ministry wrote that the Russians attacked energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
