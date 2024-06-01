Zelenskyy meets with Timor-Leste's president for first time and invites him to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the first meeting in the history of Ukraine’s bilateral relations with José Manuel Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, in Singapore.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked his Timorese counterpart for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and important UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression.

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of Southeast Asian countries' involvement in the Global Peace Summit and thanked Ramos-Horta for confirming his attendance.

Zelenskyy noted that the food security clause of Ukraine's Peace Formula would be one of the key issues at the summit.

The Ukrainian president expressed his readiness to develop bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste, particularly regarding the supply of agricultural products, and invited the country's president to visit Ukraine.

