Zelenskyy meets with Timor-Leste's president for first time and invites him to Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 June 2024, 21:52
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Timorese counterpart José Manuel Ramos-Horta

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the first meeting in the history of Ukraine’s bilateral relations with José Manuel Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, in Singapore.

Source: Ukrainian president's website

Details: Zelenskyy thanked his Timorese counterpart for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and important UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression.

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of Southeast Asian countries' involvement in the Global Peace Summit and thanked Ramos-Horta for confirming his attendance.

Zelenskyy noted that the food security clause of Ukraine's Peace Formula would be one of the key issues at the summit.

The Ukrainian president expressed his readiness to develop bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste, particularly regarding the supply of agricultural products, and invited the country's president to visit Ukraine.

Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
