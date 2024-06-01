All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy explains why he would like to invite Trump to Ukraine

Mariia YemetsSaturday, 1 June 2024, 23:05
Zelenskyy explains why he would like to invite Trump to Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he would like former US President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine to see the traces of war with his own eyes and to talk to him.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he would like to have a frank conversation with Trump and would like him to come and see the war with his own eyes.

Advertisement:

"It seems that he [Trump] would need it to understand the situation better. He knows [Russian ruler Vladimir] Putin, as far as I understand from some statements. I think that to know Putin, you need not only to communicate with him but also to see the results of what he has brought to Ukraine. You will understand more about who you are dealing with," he explained.

"If I then had the opportunity to talk to him, as he sees everything, then I would understand, and it would be a starting point for me in terms of strategy," the president added.

Background

  • After Zelenskyy's earlier calls for Trump to come to Ukraine, his campaign headquarters said that Donald Trump considers it inappropriate to visit Ukraine now that he is not in office.
  • Trump has often boasted that if elected, he could negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he has repeatedly refused to publicly specify how he would do so.
  • There have been reports in the media that Trump supposedly seeks to push Ukraine to make concessions to Russia and transfer Ukrainian territories, in particular Crimea and Donbas, under its control.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets with Timor-Leste's president for first time and invites him to Ukraine
Zelenskyy calls on allies to influence US position on Ukraine's NATO membership
Zelenskyy meets with US officials to discuss air defence and Ukraine using Western weapons to strike targets in Russia
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: