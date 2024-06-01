Zelenskyy explains why he would like to invite Trump to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he would like former US President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine to see the traces of war with his own eyes and to talk to him.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he would like to have a frank conversation with Trump and would like him to come and see the war with his own eyes.

"It seems that he [Trump] would need it to understand the situation better. He knows [Russian ruler Vladimir] Putin, as far as I understand from some statements. I think that to know Putin, you need not only to communicate with him but also to see the results of what he has brought to Ukraine. You will understand more about who you are dealing with," he explained.

"If I then had the opportunity to talk to him, as he sees everything, then I would understand, and it would be a starting point for me in terms of strategy," the president added.

Background:

After Zelenskyy's earlier calls for Trump to come to Ukraine, his campaign headquarters said that Donald Trump considers it inappropriate to visit Ukraine now that he is not in office.

Trump has often boasted that if elected, he could negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he has repeatedly refused to publicly specify how he would do so.

There have been reports in the media that Trump supposedly seeks to push Ukraine to make concessions to Russia and transfer Ukrainian territories, in particular Crimea and Donbas, under its control.

