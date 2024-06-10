All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Agrarians from frontline territories to receive free fertiliser

Economichna PravdaMonday, 10 June 2024, 18:03
Agrarians from frontline territories to receive free fertiliser
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The US government will provide over 3,300 agrarians on frontline and liberated territories of Ukraine with free mineral fertiliser for field work during the 2024-2025 season within the framework of the AGRI-Ukraine initiative.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian agrarians will receive 6.6 tonnes of fertiliser in total under the USAID AGRO programme. Every participant will be able to receive up to two tonnes of carbamide fertiliser."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s Agrarian Ministry added that registration for the programme would be conducted through the State Agrarian Register in the category Available Programmes.

"The applications will be accepted from 11 to 25 June 2024 or until the aid is exhausted," the press service noted.

The aid can be handed over to the agrarians who:

Advertisement:

- have from 5 to 500 hectares of land in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson or Chernihiv oblasts (except temporarily occupied territories),

- grow grain or oil crops,

- are registered as legal entities or individual entrepreneurs, specifically, family farms.

"The approved applicants who cultivate from 5 to 25 hectares of land (owned or rented) will receive one tonne of fertiliser each. Those who cultivate from 25 to 500 hectares – two tonnes each. The aid is expected to be used for growing grain and oil crops of the 2025 harvest," the ministry adds.

Background:

In 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the USAID’s Agriculture Growing Rural Opportunities (AGRO) Programme provided over 14,000 Ukrainian agrarians with fertilisers under the USAID AGRI-Ukraine Initiative. This aid provides resources for field work on an area of more than 460,000 hectares and has facilitated the growing of at least 2 million tonnes of grain.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: