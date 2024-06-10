Agrarians from frontline territories to receive free fertiliser

The US government will provide over 3,300 agrarians on frontline and liberated territories of Ukraine with free mineral fertiliser for field work during the 2024-2025 season within the framework of the AGRI-Ukraine initiative.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian agrarians will receive 6.6 tonnes of fertiliser in total under the USAID AGRO programme. Every participant will be able to receive up to two tonnes of carbamide fertiliser."

Details: Ukraine’s Agrarian Ministry added that registration for the programme would be conducted through the State Agrarian Register in the category Available Programmes.

"The applications will be accepted from 11 to 25 June 2024 or until the aid is exhausted," the press service noted.

The aid can be handed over to the agrarians who:

- have from 5 to 500 hectares of land in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson or Chernihiv oblasts (except temporarily occupied territories),

- grow grain or oil crops,

- are registered as legal entities or individual entrepreneurs, specifically, family farms.

"The approved applicants who cultivate from 5 to 25 hectares of land (owned or rented) will receive one tonne of fertiliser each. Those who cultivate from 25 to 500 hectares – two tonnes each. The aid is expected to be used for growing grain and oil crops of the 2025 harvest," the ministry adds.

Background:

In 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the USAID’s Agriculture Growing Rural Opportunities (AGRO) Programme provided over 14,000 Ukrainian agrarians with fertilisers under the USAID AGRI-Ukraine Initiative. This aid provides resources for field work on an area of more than 460,000 hectares and has facilitated the growing of at least 2 million tonnes of grain.

